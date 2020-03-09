Jones received a one-game suspension for racking up his 13th technical foul of the season and will miss Saturday's tilt with Erie, Adam Johnson of 2Ways10Days.com reports.

As Jones' absence isn't health related, he should be ready to make a full return for Sunday's tilt with Maine. The 24-year-old's averaging 10.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.4 minutes per game so far this year.