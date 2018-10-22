Jemerrio Jones: Traded to South Bay Lakers
Jones was traded, along with a 2019 first round pick, to the South Bay Lakers for Alen Smailagic.
Jones moves to a South Bay Laker squad coming off a 28-22 record last season. The New Mexico State product is hopeful his rebounding prowess (13.2 boards per game last year) will continue at the NBA G League level.
