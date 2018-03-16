JeQuan Lewis: Best game since Feb. 10

Lewis provided 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block across 27 minutes during Thursday's 118-111 win over the Red Claws.

This was unquestionably Lewis' best game since his 32-point outing on Feb. 10, as he registered his high point total since and contributed in every major statistical category. The first-year guard from VCU is averaging 9.1 points and 4.6 assists over 45 games played for Wisconsin this season.