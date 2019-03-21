Jeremiah Hill: Scores 20 despite playing 23 minutes
Hill posted 20 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist in the 141-109 win Tuesday over Windy City.
Hill has lacked consistent minutes, resulting in a 6.8 season average despite playing in 42 games this season. Still, the rookie guard has had his moments, notably scoring 30 points earlier in the season in large part due to his prowess from deep.
