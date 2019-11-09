Jeremiah Martin: Drops 30 point double-double
Martin totaled 30 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 assists and two rebounds in Friday's win over Iowa.
Martin led the way offensively Friday, topping Sioux Falls in both points and assists while turning the ball over just three times in 36 minutes of run. The Memphis product, who averaged 19.7 points, 4.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds in college last year, was waived by the Heat in the preseason but could find another contract for a team in need of guard depth if he's able to continue his strong play.
