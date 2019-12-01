Martin totaled 31 points (11-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal during Saturday's G League win over Northern Arizona.

Off the bench in 31 minutes, Martin erupted for a game-high 31 points Friday by managing 57.9 percent overall shooting from the floor while draining all four free-throws. The Memphis product is currently averaging 22.0 points along with a solid 6.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.