The G League's Long Island Nets announced Wednesday that Martin will be a member of its 12-man roster for the 2020-21 G League season in Orlando.

As a two-way player for Brooklyn last season, Martin made nine appearances at the NBA level, averaging 7.1 points, 2.0 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per game. The Nets retained him through training camp before he was ultimately waived in December, with the organization electing to enter the 2020-21 campaign with Chris Chiozza and Reggie Perry as its two two-way players. Brooklyn still retained Martin's G League rights, so he'll suit up for Long Island at the G League bubble in Orlando.