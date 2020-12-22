The Nets waived Martin on Tuesday.

After inking a two-year, two-way pact with the Nets last January, Martin proceeded to appear in nine games during his inaugural NBA season, averaging 7.1 points in 11.0 minutes per contest. Martin looked to be in good shape to maintain his two-way spot heading into the 2020-21 season, but Brooklyn ultimately elected to swap him out for Chris Chiozza just hours before Tuesday's opener versus the Warriors. Chiozza and rookie second-round pick Reggie Perry will occupy the Nets' two two-way slots to begin the season.