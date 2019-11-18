Martin added 24 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two rebounds and two blocks in Saturday's win over Agua Caliente.

Martin filled the stat-sheet in every aspect Saturday particularly by dropping 24 points over 53.3 percent overall shooting while adding a seven-tally in each rebounds and assists. The 6-2 guard is currently producing an outstanding 26.6 points and 8.2 assists over the first five outings in the G League this year.