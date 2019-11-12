Jeremiah Martin: Notches 26 versus Salt Lake City
Martin poured in 46 points, seven assists, four rebounds, four steals and one block over 38 minutes Monday versus Salt Lake City.
Although he was unable to tally a double-double for a second straight game to open the season, Martin continues to put on a show in the scoring department while impacting the game across the board. Although he doesn't currently possess a deal with an NBA club, Martin's damage could eventually warrant a look from some squads.
