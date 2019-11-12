Martin poured in 46 points, seven assists, four rebounds, four steals and one block over 38 minutes Monday versus Salt Lake City.

Although he was unable to tally a double-double for a second straight game to open the season, Martin continues to put on a show in the scoring department while impacting the game across the board. Although he doesn't currently possess a deal with an NBA club, Martin's damage could eventually warrant a look from some squads.