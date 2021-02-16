Martin registered 23 points (7-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four assists, three rebounds, three steals and three blocks across 34 minutes in Monday's loss against Erie.

Martin had one of the most complete performances in the current G League season, as he was making an impact all over the court for Long Island despite the fact they dropped the game by 10 points. Martin is entrenched as the second-best scoring option behind Reggie Perry, but his ability to stuff the stat sheet on any given game certainly boosts his upside.