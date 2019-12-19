Jeremiah Martin: Sits out Tuesday
Martin was not available for Tuesday's game against G League Texas due to injury or illness.
Martin played his usual minutes in the team's previous game against Iowa, so it's unclear exactly what forced him out of action Tuesday. In any event, the Skyforce were down Martin's 19.5 points, 5.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game. Expect additional word on his status once the guard has been given the all-clear.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.