Martin was not available for Tuesday's game against G League Texas due to injury or illness.

Martin played his usual minutes in the team's previous game against Iowa, so it's unclear exactly what forced him out of action Tuesday. In any event, the Skyforce were down Martin's 19.5 points, 5.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game. Expect additional word on his status once the guard has been given the all-clear.

