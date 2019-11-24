Martin finished with 23 points (9-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block during Friday's loss at Agua Caliente.

Martin turned in a spectacular all-around effort despite the loss, as the guard poured in a team-high 23 points off the bench in 30 minutes of action. Through seven G League games played currently, the 6-2 Martin is averaging an outstanding 24.4 points, 7.3 assists and 2.6 steasls per contest.