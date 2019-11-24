Jeremiah Martin: Spectacular effort Friday
Martin finished with 23 points (9-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block during Friday's loss at Agua Caliente.
Martin turned in a spectacular all-around effort despite the loss, as the guard poured in a team-high 23 points off the bench in 30 minutes of action. Through seven G League games played currently, the 6-2 Martin is averaging an outstanding 24.4 points, 7.3 assists and 2.6 steasls per contest.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...