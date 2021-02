Martin notched 21 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, two steals and a rebound across 31 minutes in Friday's loss against Lakeland.

Martin has scored in double digits in each of his first two games of the season but has done more than scoring, dishing out at least five assists and recording at least two steals in both contests as well. He's making his presence felt on both ends of the court.