Jeremiah Martin: Tallies 20 in loss
Martin tallied 20 points (9-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in Friday's loss against the Hustle.
Martin paced the team's offensive attack Friday by reaching the 20-point mark over 50 percent shooting from the field. The Memphis product is currently averaging an outstanding 19.7 points, 5.2 assists, and 2.9 rebounds over 18 G League outings.
