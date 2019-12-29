Martin tallied 20 points (9-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in Friday's loss against the Hustle.

Martin paced the team's offensive attack Friday by reaching the 20-point mark over 50 percent shooting from the field. The Memphis product is currently averaging an outstanding 19.7 points, 5.2 assists, and 2.9 rebounds over 18 G League outings.