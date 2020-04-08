Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Declares for 2020 Draft

Robinson-Earl has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog.com reports.

The 6-foot-8 power forward out of Villanova was named to the Big East All-Rookie Team this past season with averages of 10.5 points on 8.0 shots, plus 9.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.6 minutes. He's unlikely to be drafted, but could certainly pick up work during summer league.