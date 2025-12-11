Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Waived by Indiana
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Pacers waived Robinson-Earl on Thursday, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
The Pacers needed a roster spot to sign Garrison Mathews, so the franchise opted to part ways with Robinson-Earl. The forward made a total of 17 appearances with the club, producing averages of 4.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 17.6 minutes per contest.
