default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Pacers waived Robinson-Earl on Thursday, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

The Pacers needed a roster spot to sign Garrison Mathews, so the franchise opted to part ways with Robinson-Earl. The forward made a total of 17 appearances with the club, producing averages of 4.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 17.6 minutes per contest.

More News