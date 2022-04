Timon averaged 10.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 20.7 minutes across 31 appearances with the Lakeland Magic during the 2021-22 campaign.

Tilmon scored 20-plus points three times, including a season-high 24 during a March 14 win. During that contest, the big man also grabbed 10 rebounds, notching one of his three double-doubles during the campaign.