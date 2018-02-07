Evans recorded 14 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes during Wednesday's win over Agua Caliente.

The former slam-dunk champion continued his trends of double-doubles and needed just 23 minutes to accompany the feat Wednesday. He is currently averaging an impressive 15.0 points and 9.8 rebounds per game and should continue to be a consistent contributor to the BayHawks' success this season.