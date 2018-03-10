Jeremy Evans: Fourth straight double-double
Evans amassed 17 points (7-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal during Friday's 114-108 victory over the Red Claws.
This was the fourth straight game in which the former NBA Slam Dunk Champion produced a double-double, as he also added a tally in every major statistical category. Likewise, Evans is averaging a double-double this season with 15.5 points and 10.1 rebounds per game for the BayHawks.
