Evans was waived by the Hawks over the weekend, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Evans joined the Hawks for training camp, but failed to see any action in the preseason, which didn't give him many opportunities to impress the coaching staff. After spending last season in the Russian VTB United League, Evans will likely head back overseas after being waived, though there's also a chance he opts to go to the G-League instead.

