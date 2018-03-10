Jeremy Hollowell: Decent game Friday
Hollowell registered 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks during Friday's 114-108 win over the Red Claws.
The 6-8 forward from Georgia State had a decent game during the win Friday, contributing in a variety of different statistical categories. Currently, Hollowell is averaging 8.5 points and 3.7 rebounds across 43 games played for the BayHawks this season.
