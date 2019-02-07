Jeremy Hollowell: Earns start at power forward
Hollowell got the start at power forward Tuesday, promptly posting a team-high 22 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT) to go along with five assists, three rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.
Depleted at forward with Jaylen Adams and Alex Poythress both at the NBA level, Hollowell commandeered the majority of the team's minutes at power forward. In fact, the BayHawk had just seven players play more than 25 minutes Tuesday, likely aiding in Hollowell's abilities to take on a scoring load. In his second season in the G League, Hollowell is averaging 10.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists with about 21.5 minutes played per contest (through 30 games).
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...