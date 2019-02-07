Jeremy Hollowell: Earns start at power forward

Hollowell got the start at power forward Tuesday, promptly posting a team-high 22 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT) to go along with five assists, three rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.

Depleted at forward with Jaylen Adams and Alex Poythress both at the NBA level, Hollowell commandeered the majority of the team's minutes at power forward. In fact, the BayHawk had just seven players play more than 25 minutes Tuesday, likely aiding in Hollowell's abilities to take on a scoring load. In his second season in the G League, Hollowell is averaging 10.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists with about 21.5 minutes played per contest (through 30 games).