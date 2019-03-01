Jeremy Hollowell: Ties for team lead in scoring
Hollowell finished Thursday's 131-123 loss to the Go-Go with 21 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one blocked shot.
Hollowell tied for the team lead in scoring despite coming off the bench, playing just 24 minutes which ranked sixth among BayHawks players Thursday. It's interesting to see Hollowell begin to emerge as a prominent member of Erie's rotation given he's only averaging 10 points per game through 38 contests. In any case, don't count on Hollowell replicating the feat in the near future as the forward has been dreadfully inconsistent from game-to-game.
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...