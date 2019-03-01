Jeremy Hollowell: Ties for team lead in scoring

Hollowell finished Thursday's 131-123 loss to the Go-Go with 21 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one blocked shot.

Hollowell tied for the team lead in scoring despite coming off the bench, playing just 24 minutes which ranked sixth among BayHawks players Thursday. It's interesting to see Hollowell begin to emerge as a prominent member of Erie's rotation given he's only averaging 10 points per game through 38 contests. In any case, don't count on Hollowell replicating the feat in the near future as the forward has been dreadfully inconsistent from game-to-game.