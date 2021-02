Lin provided 29 points (9-12 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and nine assists in Saturday's 124-116 win over G League Westchester.

Lin is playing in the G League for the first time since the 2011-12 season, and he's predictably been dominant to start the year. The 32-year-old led Santa Cruz in scoring in Saturday's game. He's hit 51.6 percent of field goals and 58.8 percent of three-pointers through three games, averaging 18 points and adding seven assists.