Lin will sign a G League contract with the Santa Cruz Warriors in pursuit of an NBA return, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old combo guard last played an NBA game with the Raptors during the 2019 NBA Finals after spending the first part of that season with the Hawks. He spent the 2019-20 season with the Ducks in the Chinese CBA, averaging 22.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals in 32.1 minutes. If he plays well in the G League, he could find a way back into the NBA.