Lin posted 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and a rebound across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 108-96 playoff loss to G League Lakeland.

Lin struggled with a nagging back injury in the G League bubble, and he managed to play just nine games. When he was on the court, the 32-year-old was quite impressive, hitting 50.5 percent of his field goals and 42.6 percent of his three-pointers en route to 19.8 points, 6.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. Lin isn't currently signed with an NBA team, but perhaps his G League performance will draw some interest.