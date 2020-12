Lin didn't sign with the Warriors ahead of Saturday's waiver deadline, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Golden State was attempting to work out a deal with Lin before the deadline so he could be waived and report to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League, but the letter of clearance from his former team in China didn't arrive in time for that to happen. The 32-year-old could still end up latching on elsewhere, but for now he remains a free agent.