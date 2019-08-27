Lin signed a contract Tuesday with the Beijing Shougang Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association, Kevin Wang of ESPN.com reports.

After expressing frustration at the lack of quality offers he received from NBA teams in free agency this summer, Lin will make the jump to China to continue his playing career. The 31-year-old captured his first NBA title as a member of the Raptors in 2018-19, but played a bit role during the postseason run, appearing in just eight playoff games and averaging 3.4 minutes. Though Lin stayed relatively healthy across stops in Atlanta and Toronto last season, injuries limited him to only 37 games the prior two years and seem to have hindered his efforts to remain a viable NBA rotation player. He'll look to prove he still has something left in the tank in China before potentially returning to North America when the CBA season concludes in February or March.