Jeremy Morgan: Sixth straight game in double figures
Morgan finished with 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt) nine rebounds, three assists and two steals during Wednesday's 140-112 victory over the Skyforce.
This was Morgan's six straight game scoring in double figures as he has seen his minutes increase as a result of his fabulous play. The former Northern Iowa guard is averaging 8.0 points and 3.6 rebounds across 28 games played this season for the Hustle.
