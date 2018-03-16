Morgan finished with 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt) nine rebounds, three assists and two steals during Wednesday's 140-112 victory over the Skyforce.

This was Morgan's six straight game scoring in double figures as he has seen his minutes increase as a result of his fabulous play. The former Northern Iowa guard is averaging 8.0 points and 3.6 rebounds across 28 games played this season for the Hustle.

