Jeremy Morgan: Suspended one game
Morgan has been suspended one game for his role in a fight following Tuesday's Hustle/Wolves game, Adam Johnson of 2 Ways 10 Days reports.
Morgan and teammate Marquis Teague will both sit out Sunday's game against the Grand Rapids Drive before returning to availability Tuesday against Sioux Falls.
