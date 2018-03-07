Jeremy Pargo: 13 dimes in loss
Pargo registered eight points (3-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt), 13 assists and one steal during Tuesday's 119-105 road loss at Sioux Falls.
Aside from his poor shooting night, Pargo has been an assist machine for Santa Cruz since coming over from China and Tuesday was no different. The 31-year-old from Gonzaga has 52 total assists now in five games with the team. In addition, Pargo is averaging a double-double with 16.6 points and 10.4 assists.
