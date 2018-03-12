Jeremy Pargo: 19 and 11 in win
Pargo had 19 points (5-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and two steals during Saturday's 126-122 road win over the Memphis Hustle.
This was the second straight game in which Pargo struggled shooting from the floor as he shot only 33.3 percent, though he was able to muster his third double-double in six games played this season. So far, the 31-year-old and former Gonzaga guard is averaging 17.0 points and 10.5 assists per contest.
