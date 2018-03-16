Pargo registered 22 points (9-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 16 assists and four rebounds during Santa Cruz's 134-129 loss to the Vipers Thursday.

The 31-year-old veteran from Gonzaga recorded a new season high with 16 assists Thursday, as he is now averaging an astonishing 11.3 dimes per game. Not to mention that he also adds 18 points a contest, Pargo has been a valuable offensive contributor to Santa Cruz since signing with the team in late February.