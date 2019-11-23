Pargo totaled 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists during Thursday's loss against Northern Arizona.

It was another solid outing for the guard, as Pargo managed double figures offensively with 14 points while knocking down two three-pointers. The Gonzaga product, through six G League games played, is currently averaging 15.3 points, 6.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds.