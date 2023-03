Pargo furnished 18 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists and one rebound across 30 minutes in Windy City's 120-102 win over Wisconsin on Saturday.

Pargo delivered yet another impressive effort off the bench, one that included his sixth consecutive double-digit scoring effort and highest point tally since Feb. 14. The 36-year-old is also doing a serviceable job facilitating, as Saturday's production included his fourth tally of at least five assists in the last five games.