Pargo turned in 16 points (6-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists and five rebounds across 34 minutes in Windy City's 108-103 win over Raptors 905 on Thursday.

Pargo was encouragingly aggressive on the offensive end, allowing him to turn in a strong stat line despite his overall inefficiency from the field. The 36-year-old is in the midst of a productive four-game stretch where he's scored in double digits in each contest while also generating an 11-assist tally in one of those games.