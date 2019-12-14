Pargo talude 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists and four rebounds during Friday's win over Agua Caliente.

Pargo was fantastic once again, as this time he finished with 17 points while dishing out 10 assists to record a double-double. The veteran guard is currently averaging 16.8 points and 6.8 assists through 15 G League starts with Santa Cruz this year.