Pargo tallied 37 points (11-22 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals during Tuesday's loss at South Bay.

Pargo was magnificent on the offensive end of the floor Tuesday, as the guard erupted for a season-best 37 points along 50 percent overall shooting while also making many other statistical contributions in 38 minutes. The 33-year-old veteran is currently averaging 16.8 points and 6.6 assists over 14 starts in the G League.