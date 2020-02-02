Play

Pargo managed 26 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four assists and two rebounds during Saturday's win over the Hustle.

The guard bounced back from a dismal performance a game prior and led Santa Cruz offensively off the bench by reaching the 26-point mark for the third time in the past six contests. The former Gonzaga standout is currently averaging 17.4 points, 5.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds for Santa Cruz this year.

