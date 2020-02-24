Jeremy Pargo: Fantastic outing Saturday
Pargo recorded 25 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal during Saturday's loss against Stockton.
Pargo managed a fourth straight outing in double figures offensively, as the guard reached the 25-point mark for an eighth time this season. Pargo is currently averaging 17.6 points and 6.1 assists with Santa Cruz this season.
