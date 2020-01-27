Pargo added 29 points (12-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt), nine assists, eight rebounds and two steals during Sunday's win over South Bay.

Pargo continued his fantastic offensive play lately by totaling a team-high over 75 percent shooting in Sunday's victory. The Gonzaga product was also particularly outstanding on the glass and sharing the ball, as Pargo nearly finished with a triple-double. With Santa Cruz this season, Pargo is currently averaging 17.8 points and 6.0 assists per game.