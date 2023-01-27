Pargo finished with 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in Windy City's 124-109 win over Capital City on Wednesday.

Pargo's struggles from distance notwithstanding, his sharp showing from the field overall represented a major bounce-back effort after he went just 2-for-11 against Greensboro in his previous outing. Pargo now has two double-digit scoring efforts in his first six games of the season and is averaging 8.7 points, 5.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds overall.