Pargo has agreed to a contract with the G-League's Santa Cruz Warriors, Sportnado reports.

The 31-year-old most recently played with the Jiangsu Tong Xi of China, where he posted 22.8 points, 6.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 20 games. He hasn't seen NBA action since the 2012-13 season, where he spent 25 games with the Cavs and 14 games with Philly. Overall, for his NBA career, he's posted 4.7 points and 1.8 assists across 13.0 minutes per game while shooting 37.3 percent from the field.