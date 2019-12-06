Pargo managed 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal during Wednesday's loss against Westchester.

Pargo was the leading scorer for Santa Cruz among all starters, as the guard reached the 14-point mark over 42.9 overall shooting from the floor. Throughout 11 starts in the G League this season with Santa Cruz, the Gonzaga product is averaging 14.2 points, 7.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.