Pargo supplied five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and five assists across 18 minutes in Windy City's 116-112 win over Santa Cruz on Thursday.

The 36-year-old offered only modest production with his first game action since Jan. 25. Pargo does typically offer solid returns as a facilitator, however, as Thursday's assist tally was his fourth of at least five in seven games overall.