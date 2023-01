Pargo compiled five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight assists and a steal in 18 minutes in Wednesday's 121-118 win in Long Island.

Pargo made his first appearance with Windy City on Wednesday after joining the team Jan. 2. The 36-year-old played 83 games in the NBA between 2011-13 but has appeared in just three games in the last nine seasons while primarily playing overseas during that span.