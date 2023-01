Pargo tallied 18 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes in Monday's 112-105 loss to the Charge.

Pargo came off the bench and scored eight of his 18 points in seven second-quarter minutes. It was just his third appearance for Windy City and it was easily his best outing as he had combined to score five points in the first two games.