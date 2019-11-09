Pargo accounted for 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and four steals in 34 minutes during Friday's loss to Stockton.

While Pargo was unable to get anything going shooting-wise, he provided a nice all-around line, highlighted by a four-steal effort in Friday's loss. Pargo rejoined the G-League after playing 19.2 minutes per game for Maccabi Tel Aviv last year.