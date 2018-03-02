Jeremy Pargo: Superb offensive addition
Pargo added 23 points (9-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and four rebounds across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 141-117 win over the Northern Arizona Suns.
Since signing with Santa Cruz earlier in the week, Pargo has been a superb offensive addition with the team and Wednesday was no different. Through two games so far, the 31-year-old veteran is averaging 17.5 points and 7.0 assists in his first stint not only with Santa Cruz, but also in the G-League.
